Soccer Galaxy Price Up 57% Over Last Week (SOG)

Soccer Galaxy (SOG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Soccer Galaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Soccer Galaxy has traded up 57% against the dollar. Soccer Galaxy has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $128,805.00 worth of Soccer Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Soccer Galaxy Token Profile

Soccer Galaxy’s genesis date was September 7th, 2022. Soccer Galaxy’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Soccer Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @sports2k75. Soccer Galaxy’s official website is www.2k75.online.

Soccer Galaxy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Soccer Galaxy (SOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Soccer Galaxy has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Soccer Galaxy is 0.0033479 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,877.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.2k75.online/.”

