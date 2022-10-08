Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Sodexo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

