SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 966.9% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 505,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457,802 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 172.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,114,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 705,871 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 47.2% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.01 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.