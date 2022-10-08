Solanium (SLIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.44 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Solanium has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium token can now be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium was first traded on May 13th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Solanium is www.solanium.io. The official message board for Solanium is solanium.medium.com. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solanium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium (SLIM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Solanium has a current supply of 100,000,000. The last known price of Solanium is 0.07837504 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,180,685.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solanium.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.