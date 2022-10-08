SolRazr (SOLR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million

SolRazr (SOLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One SolRazr token can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SolRazr has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. SolRazr has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $87,143.00 worth of SolRazr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SolRazr Token Profile

SolRazr was first traded on October 5th, 2021. SolRazr’s total supply is 99,999,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. SolRazr’s official website is www.solrazr.com. SolRazr’s official Twitter account is @solrazr_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SolRazr is medium.com/@solrazr_app.

SolRazr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SolRazr (SOLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. SolRazr has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SolRazr is 0.0448263 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $69,135.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solrazr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolRazr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolRazr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolRazr using one of the exchanges listed above.

