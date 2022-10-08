SORA Synthetic USD (XSTUSD) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

SORA Synthetic USD (XSTUSD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One SORA Synthetic USD token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00004044 BTC on major exchanges. SORA Synthetic USD has a total market capitalization of $785,654.08 and approximately $12,204.00 worth of SORA Synthetic USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SORA Synthetic USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SORA Synthetic USD Token Profile

SORA Synthetic USD’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. SORA Synthetic USD’s total supply is 559,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SORA Synthetic USD is sora-xor.medium.com. SORA Synthetic USD’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SORA Synthetic USD is sora.org.

SORA Synthetic USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SORA Synthetic USD (XSTUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SORA Synthetic USD has a current supply of 559,362.85547718 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SORA Synthetic USD is 0.80572985 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,737.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sora.org/.”

