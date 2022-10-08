SpaceDawgs Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $497,890.53 (DAWGS)

SpaceDawgs (DAWGS) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. SpaceDawgs has a market capitalization of $497,890.53 and approximately $11,105.00 worth of SpaceDawgs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SpaceDawgs has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. One SpaceDawgs token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SpaceDawgs

SpaceDawgs was first traded on July 7th, 2021. SpaceDawgs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SpaceDawgs is https://reddit.com/r/DAWGPositivity. The official website for SpaceDawgs is www.spacedawgs.io. The official message board for SpaceDawgs is medium.com/@spacedawgs. SpaceDawgs’ official Twitter account is @spacedawgstoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceDawgs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceDawgs (DAWGS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpaceDawgs has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceDawgs is 0.0000005 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacedawgs.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceDawgs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceDawgs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceDawgs using one of the exchanges listed above.

