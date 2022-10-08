SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10,692.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWB stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

