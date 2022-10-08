SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,941,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $168.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

