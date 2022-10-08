SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $26.25. 7,151,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,176. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.