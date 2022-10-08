SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Holdings Cut by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.21. 10,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,150. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $132.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07.

