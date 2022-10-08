SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,896 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.