Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPR opened at $24.68 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Recommended Stories

