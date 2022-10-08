Spore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,410.00 (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Spore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $582,554.31 and $1,410.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spore has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.29 or 0.99993949 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002070 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052790 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064100 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022208 BTC.

Spore Token Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a token. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 37,792,811,903,623,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,975,681,537,604,976 tokens. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spore is sporeproject.medium.com. Spore’s official website is spore.earth.

Spore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 37,792,811,903,623,070 with 33,975,997,165,348,270 in circulation. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $492.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spore.earth/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

