Squid Game Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (SQUID)

Squid Game (SQUID) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Squid Game has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $95,910.00 worth of Squid Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Squid Game has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Squid Game token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Squid Game

Squid Game launched on October 20th, 2021. Squid Game’s total supply is 758,871,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,693,092 tokens. Squid Game’s official Twitter account is @squidholders and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Squid Game is squidgameholders.club.

Buying and Selling Squid Game

According to CryptoCompare, “Squid Game (SQUID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Squid Game has a current supply of 758,871,355 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Squid Game is 0.0069722 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $188,793.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squidgameholders.club/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squid Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squid Game should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squid Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

