Stable FOX Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,810.00 (ONEFOX)

Stable FOX (ONEFOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Stable FOX has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $50,810.00 worth of Stable FOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stable FOX has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Stable FOX token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stable FOX Profile

Stable FOX’s genesis date was November 10th, 2021. Stable FOX’s total supply is 2,776,969 tokens. The official message board for Stable FOX is medium.com/ichifarm. Stable FOX’s official website is app.ichi.org. The Reddit community for Stable FOX is https://reddit.com/r/ichidao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stable FOX’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stable FOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stable FOX (ONEFOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stable FOX has a current supply of 2,776,969 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stable FOX is 0.98296665 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.ichi.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stable FOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stable FOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stable FOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

