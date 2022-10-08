Step App Price Tops $0.0656 on Exchanges (FITFI)

Step App (FITFI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Step App has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Step App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step App token can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step App has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Step App Profile

Step App launched on March 1st, 2022. Step App’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,000,000 tokens. Step App’s official Twitter account is @stepapp_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Step App is step.app.

Step App Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step App (FITFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Step App has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Step App is 0.06523312 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $9,140,611.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://step.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step App using one of the exchanges listed above.

