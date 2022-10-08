Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,215 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.86.

