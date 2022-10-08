Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $625,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average is $150.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

