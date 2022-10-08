Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 11,357 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,593,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

