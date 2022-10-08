Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

