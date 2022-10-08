Stilton Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,179.00 (STILT)

Stilton (STILT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Stilton has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stilton has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $10,179.00 worth of Stilton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stilton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stilton Token Profile

Stilton’s launch date was February 9th, 2022. Stilton’s official Twitter account is @stiltonmusk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stilton is www.stiltonmusk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stilton (STILT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stilton has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Stilton is 0.00000018 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,651.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stiltonmusk.com/.”

