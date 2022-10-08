Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 8th (AAU, ABIO, AHPI, BIOL, CERN, CULP, FENG, FNWB, GALT, GCP)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, October 8th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

