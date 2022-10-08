StockNews.com Begins Coverage on eMagin (NYSE:EMAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

eMagin Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMAN opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.66. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

