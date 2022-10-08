StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a P/E ratio of 90.16 and a beta of -0.18.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

