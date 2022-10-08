StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a P/E ratio of 90.16 and a beta of -0.18.
