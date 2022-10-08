StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Up 0.2 %

HLG stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

