StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Down 0.9 %

MHLD stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Maiden Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

