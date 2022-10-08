StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.76. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Security National Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

