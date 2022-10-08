StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.53. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. Equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

