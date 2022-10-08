StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

