StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

