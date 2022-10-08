StockNews.com Lowers Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMP. MKM Partners began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $111,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $111,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $66,084.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,055. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

