StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 854.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,660,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.26.

