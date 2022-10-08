StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. 3,464,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,481. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

