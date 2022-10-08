StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,725 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

