StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.21. 411,914 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

