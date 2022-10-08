StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,048,307 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

