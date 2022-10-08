Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $3.17 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 2.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $194.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

