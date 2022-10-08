Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $4.52 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 3.0% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

