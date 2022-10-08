Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) versus Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Head-To-Head Review

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Subsea 7 and Aris Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $5.01 billion 0.54 $31.80 million $0.23 39.26 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.38 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Subsea 7 and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 1.29% 1.55% 0.98% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Subsea 7 and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 1 2 3 0 2.33 Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 48.11%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Dividends

Subsea 7 pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Subsea 7 pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Subsea 7 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. As of December 31, 2021, it has a fleet of 38 vessels. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

