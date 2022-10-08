Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Trading Down 15.9%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 18,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,148% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

