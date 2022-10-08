Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $126.32 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.69.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

