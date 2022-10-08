Sunesis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,593,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

