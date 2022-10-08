SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

STKL opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863 in the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

