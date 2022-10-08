SW DAO (SWD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

SW DAO (SWD) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. SW DAO has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $28,392.00 worth of SW DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SW DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00016352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SW DAO has traded up 125.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SW DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SW DAO

SW DAO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. SW DAO’s total supply is 985,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,728 tokens. The official message board for SW DAO is medium.com/@sw_dao. SW DAO’s official Twitter account is @sw__dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. SW DAO’s official website is swdao.org.

Buying and Selling SW DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SW DAO (SWD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SW DAO has a current supply of 985,358 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SW DAO is 3.20645166 USD and is up 40.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swdao.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SW DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SW DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SW DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SW DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SW DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.