Synthetix 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.73 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00011546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $536.52 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009351 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
