Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a P/E ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
