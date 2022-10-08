Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a P/E ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

