T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 5.2 %

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Stories

