TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $81.06 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,728 shares of company stock worth $3,183,471 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 34.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 416.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

