Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 2.4 %

TPX opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

